Thursday 1 April 2021
Dino on the loose in San Jose!

by Rico
QCOSTARICA – A T-Rex escaped from Dino Park, in Upala, to be seen on the streets of San José. We’re not talking about a real Tyrannosaurus rex (rex meaning “king” in Latin), often called T. rex or colloquially T-Rex.

The dinosaur, riding through the capital in a car is very similar to the one in the first Jurassic Park movie, turns out is part of a promotion to let the city people know about Dino Park, located in Gavilán de Dos Ríos de Upala, an hour and a half from Liberia.

The Dino Park resort opened in 2016 and has 28 animatronic dinosaurs.

“Daniel Apelboim is the owner of the place, he went to China and bought 28 dinosaurs, of which 26 move and have sound. The place is full of nature and is made for the enjoyment of the whole family,” explained Mauricio Gutiérrez who is driving T-Rex around the capital city, trying to attract national tourists to make the pandemic more bearable.

“Due to the pandemic, we were closed for four months, but we are once again welcoming the public and following strict health protocols to avoid contagion of covid-19,” he said.

Tours of the Dino Park take an average of one hour and fifteen minutes.

“Experience the land of Dinosaurs, just as imagined by the producers of Jurassic Park, the movie. Life-Size, animatronic creatures living in the Costa Rica rain forest,” says their website.

More information on Dino Park is available on their website and Facebook.

This is NOT a paid ad.

 

