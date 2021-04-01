Thursday 1 April 2021
type here...
HealthCoronavirus

Pfizer says Covid-19 vaccine protection lasts at least six months, protects against variants

by Q Costa Rica
5

(CNN)The ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial of Pfizer/BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine confirms its protection lasts at least six months after the second dose, the companies said Thursday.

It’s the first look at how long protection for a coronavirus vaccine lasts, and while six months is a modest target, it’s longer than the 90 days of protection been the best estimate offered to date.

- Advertisement -

The vaccine remains more than 91% effective against disease with any symptoms for six months, the companies said. And it appeared to be fully effective against the worrying B.1.351 variant of the virus, which is the dominant strain circulating in South Africa and which researchers feared had evolved to evade the protection of vaccines, the companies said.

“The vaccine was 100% effective against severe disease as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and 95.3% effective against severe COVID-19 as defined by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA),” Pfizer and BioNTech said in a joint statement.

On Wednesday, the companies said a small trial of volunteers aged12 to 15 showed 100% efficacy in that age group.

“These data confirm the favorable efficacy and safety profile of our vaccine and position us to submit a Biologics License Application to the U.S. FDA,” Albert Bourla, Pfizer’s chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement. A BLA is an application for full approval. The vaccine currently has emergency use authorization, EUA, which falls short of full approval.

- Advertisement -

“The high vaccine efficacy observed through up to six months following a second dose and against the variant prevalent in South Africa provides further confidence in our vaccine’s overall effectiveness.”

The company has been studying the vaccine in more than 46,000 volunteers and has noted 927 cases of confirmed Covid-19.

“From the 927 confirmed symptomatic cases of COVID-19 in the trial, 850 cases of COVID-19 were in the placebo group and 77 cases were in the BNT162b2 group, corresponding to vaccine efficacy of 91.3%,” it said.

“Thirty-two cases of severe disease, as defined by the CDC, were observed in the placebo group versus none in the BNT162b2 vaccinated group, indicating that the vaccine was 100% efficacious in this analysis against severe disease by the CDC definition. Twenty-one cases, as defined by the FDA, were observed in the placebo group versus one case in the BNT162b2 vaccinated group, indicating 95.3% efficacy by the FDA definition.”

These definitions matter. The FDA’s definition of severe disease included a raised respiratory rate indicating respiratory distress; raised heart rate, an oxygen saturation level of 93% or lower; respiratory failure severe enough to need additional oxygen or ventilation; a blood pressure drop indicating shock; significant kidney, liver or neurological dysfunction, admission to an intensive care unit or death.

CDC’s definition includes a blood oxygen level of 94% or lower and an x-ray finding of lung infiltrates — an indication of pneumonia — of greater than 50%

- Advertisement -

The most common adverse events were pain at the injection site, fatigue and headache.

“In South Africa, where the B.1.351 lineage is prevalent and 800 participants were enrolled, nine cases of COVID-19 were observed, all in the placebo group, indicating vaccine efficacy of 100%,” the company said.

“Vaccine safety has now been evaluated in more than 44,000 participants aged 16 years and older with more than 12,000 vaccinated participants having at least six months of follow-up after their second dose.”

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleRoad Deaths Fall to Lowest In 7 Years Due to Sanitary Vehicle Restriction
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Pfizer has delivered 25% of the covid-19 vaccines purchased by the country

QCOSTARICA - Including the latest batch of vaccines against covid-19 landed...
Read more

75,000 vaccinations this coming week seems a lot

RICO's COVID DIGEST - On Friday, after a lot of backlash...
Read more

MOST READ

Road Deaths Fall to Lowest In 7 Years Due to Sanitary Vehicle Restriction

Pura Vida

The 4 Mega Projects of Costa Rica

Rico -
These are 4 mega projects that would make CostaRica a very competitive country. 1. Metropolitan International Airport (Orotina) which includes a 'mini city' 2. Electric passenger...
Redaqted

What to consider if you are leaving the country during Easter and after

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Unless you must absolutely travel out of the country during these times, Costa Rica's Minister of Health is asking to put off...
Photos of Costa Rica

Arenal Volcano at sunrise

Q Costa Rica -
Sometimes Mother Nature rewards us with unique moments and wonderful scenes ...  Arenal Volcano, Costa Rica, at sunrise. Photo by Joaquin Murillo Photography.
Guanacaste

Liberia opens lab for covid-19 antigen testing

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Daniel Oduber International Airport (LIR), in Liberia, Guanacaste, announced the opening of a laboratory for testing of covid-19 antigens to interested...
News

Gas hike could be at the pumps this week

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - As we reported last week, the Regulating Authority on Public Services (ARESEP) approved a whopping hike in gasoline prices, as requested by...
Indicators

Costa Rica among the countries with the lowest growth this year in Latin America: World Bank

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica is among the countries with the lowest expected growth in production in Latin America and the Caribbean this year, according...
Weather

Rainy season will come early this year

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Have an umbrella ready because the "aguaceros" (downpours) of the rainy season (or “green season”) are just around the corner. On Tuesday, the...
Health

75,000 vaccinations this coming week seems a lot

Rico -
RICO's COVID DIGEST - On Friday, after a lot of backlash from the public and the country's legislators, President Carlos Alvarado personally announced that...
Health

Deaths associated with covid-19 displaced heart attacks as leading cause of deaths in 2020

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Deaths associated to covid-19 displaced heart attacks in 2020, as the leading cause of death in Costa Rica. According to data from the...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.