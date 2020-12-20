Discovery Channel to record reality show in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA – Discovery Life Channel will film the second season of its series “ReverseD” in Costa Rica. This was confirmed by its producer, Charles Mattocks, who is visiting the country.

“Reversed” is the first documentary series on diabetes in history. The program collects the stories of five people living with diabetes and tells their testimonies as they work hand in hand with the best experts in the country.

“We are very happy to have made this decision. Costa Rica is a beautiful country and we love its people. Definitely here we are going to develop the show successfully and we are sure that, in addition to promoting good health in people, we are going to show how beautiful Costa Rica is,” Mattocks explained.

For this new installment, the series will delve into the benefits of the Keto diet and its contributions to people’s health under scientific criteria, issued by recognized professionals in the area.

Filming will begin in February 2021 in Atenas, San José and the coasts of the country. The dynamic consists of 7 days of intense filming with the participants who will be 5 US citizens and a TicA (Costa Rican).

Three months later, the producers will resume the recordings with those involved in the project to monitor their progress and analyze the results obtained. The season will consist of 8 episodes and each one will last between 30 minutes to an hour.

The producer explained that “the focus of this season will have the ketogenic diet, commonly known as Keto. We have partnered with internationally recognized doctors to carry out this program not only from the testimonial side but also from the scientific point of view so as not to put people’s health at risk”.

The first season of this production aired on Discovery Networks and was well received by both the public and critics. The second season will also be broadcast through the Discovery chain and will incorporate Costa Ricans such as nutritionist and Keto specialist, Dr. Donald Vega and Dr. Delfin Barquero.

The second season will air between May and June in the United States.