Traffic police seize more than 5,800 licence plates per month

QCOSTARICA – Between January and November of this year, the Traffic Police (Policia de Transito) seized 64,468 vehicle license plates – an average of 5,800 a month – for different types of offenses.

The police body explained that the drivers who had their vehicle’s license plate seized were among those who did not their marchamo (circulation permit) current, transporting passengers without their respective permits (such as Uber and DiDI), they did not have a ramp for people with disabilities in good condition (in the case of buses), they drove with the temporary permit without being accompanied by another driver or driving at night with lights in poor condition.

In the same period, the police force also seized 15,901 vehicles (more than 85% were motorcycles).

“58% (37,676) of the retained plates correspond to sedan-type automobiles, followed with 23,228 motorcycles and, 2,320 of cargo vehicles,” said the entity, through a press release.

“It is not about retaining a vehicle or license plates for fun. In many cases, this action stems from a need to protect a higher good, such as people’s lives, whoever is in that car or from innocent third parties.

“Thus, when we seize a vehicle from a drunk driver, from a driver without a license, from someone with a suspended license, we are potentially saving lives, and that is precisely our main goal that is reflected in the decrease in traffic mortality. For example, there were 11 deaths from alcohol behind the wheel, last year there were 25 (to November 20),” noted Alberto Barquero, deputy director of the Traffic Police.

The operations of the Traffic Police has intensified – with more officials on the roads and spot checks – for December due to the Christmas and New Year celebrations.