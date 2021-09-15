Wednesday 15 September 2021
Dissatisfied with restriction, businessmen question the government and demand that it reveal technical criteria

Actions should be taken to control clandestine activities and emphasize the proper conduct of people, as well as accelerate the vaccination process says the business sector

By Rico
QCOSTARICA – The news of the reinstatement of the vehicle license plate restriction on weekends did not sit well with businessmen, who consider that the government does not seem to be understanding the critical economic and labor situation of many people.

This Tuesday, the government of Carlos Alvarado decided to, from September 18 to 30, reverse the flexibility that it had applied at the beginning of the month.

The measure coincidentally will take effect the weekend after the Bicentennial celebrations.

Enrique Egloff, president of the Costa Rican Chamber of Industries, pointed out that the Government “simply does not understand what the country is facing, the high level of unemployment, the greater number of Costa Ricans living in poverty and how conditions have deteriorated for that the productive sector can operate, generate employment, contribute to social security and pay taxes to finance the Government”.

In his opinion, the situation of infections should be addressed at the source, that is, actions should be taken to control clandestine activities and emphasize the proper conduct of people, as well as accelerate the vaccination process.

“All of the above goes in the opposite direction to what the Government has announced today,” said Egloff.

Arturo Rosabal, vice president of the Chamber of Commerce, pointed out that the measures represent a step backward and go against the economic situation of the country.

“As we have reiterated on many occasions, the infections are not in the shops,” said Rosabal.

The Union of Chambers and Associations of Private Enterprise (Uccaep) questioned for its part that the government did not want to listen to the requests of the sector and refused to explain the technical criteria for making decisions.

“Once again we are left without being presented with the technical criteria in decision-making by the Executive Power. The meetings are informative and we do not feel that there is interest on the part of the authorities to accept the collaboration of the entrepreneurs.

“A massive information and vaccination campaign is urgently needed, only in this way will we get out of the crisis, said José Álvaro Jenkins,”, said the president of the Uccaep.

