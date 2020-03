A DNA test confirmed that the bones found in February on the slopes of the Barva volcano in Heredia belong to Karolay Serrano, 25.

According to the OIJ, the young mother is believed to have been murdered on August 12, 2019, by a minor and his accomplice, who were hired by the Serrano ex-boyfriend.

Rosmery Cordero, Karolay’s mother, confirmed the OIJ delivered her the bad news today (Monday), reported La Teja.