Do not drive to work meetings. Grupo Purdy raises awareness of safe mobility.

Q COSTA RICA – Grupo Purdy, a leader in safe mobility in Costa Rica, joins the Cruz Roja Costarricense (Costa Rican Red Cross) in an initiative called “Reunión Chocada” (Crashed Meeting) to raise awareness among working people across the country about the dangers of attending meetings while driving. In various corporate centers in San José, Alajuela and Heredia, a structure that simulates a vehicle crashed into a desk will be displayed, accompanied by a prevention message.

This initiative is part of Grupo Purdy’s vision of promoting safe, reliable and sustainable mobility in Costa Rica.

“We want to make a positive difference in society and the sector where we operate, which is why today we are presenting the ‘Shocked Meeting’ initiative accompanied by a prevention message to avoid video call meetings while driving. As a result of teleworking, people have learned to connect from virtually anywhere, including their vehicle, and this is exactly what we want to avoid,” said Ana María Sequeira, Director of Corporate Relations and Sustainability at Grupo Purdy.

This initiative has the support of the Red Cross, which reported that in 2022 one of the most attended emergencies was traffic accidents, totaling more than 52,000 incidents, including run-overs, collisions and rollovers. Wagner Leiva, National Director of Risk Management and Emergency Care of the Red Cross, stressed that “we want to reduce the number of traffic accidents and we know that we can do this by raising awareness among all Costa Ricans. Without a doubt, it is everyone’s responsibility to join efforts, avoid risks and save lives.”

In addition, the Belen Traffic Police has joined the initiative in the first business center, providing information on the points with the highest number of incidents in its canton and thus collaborating with accident prevention.

Sergio Trujillo Sisfontes, coordinator of the Traffic Police of the Municipality of Belén, Heredia, stressed that “for us it is very important that the people of our canton move safely, that is why we have the goal of reducing accidents with injuries and deaths by 50% in 2030. We want to make a general call to the population so that together we make our roads safe places for all people.”

COSEVI data reveals that during 2022, 484 people died in traffic accidents in Costa Rica, and among the main causes of these accidents are distractions, such as the use of cell phones while driving. According to an online survey carried out by the ESRA project, 50% of Costa Rican drivers admitted to using their mobile phone while driving, which increases the risk of mishaps by 4.3 times.

Grupo Purdy announced that during 2023 it will continue to invest in initiatives that promote conversation around safe mobility, in line with its commitment to raise awareness and help prevent accidents.

