Makeup with cannabis arrives in Costa Rica thanks to Revlon

Q COSTA RICA – The Revlon brand opted for cannabis seeds to improve the formula of one of its new products, it is a mascara that included that ingredient to create a conditioner.

Revlon’s So Fierce! Eyes Wide Open™ Mascara, contains an innovative LiftLash formula that delivers weightless texture for lifted maximum volume. It’s infused with conditioning Cannabis Sativa (Hemp) Seed Oil.

Among the benefits that cannabis sativa (hemp) seed oil provides, are soft and nourished eyelashes.

The new line of products is already available in Costa Rica, it also includes a matte lipstick, 30% lighter than an average lipstick, called ColorStay Matte Lite Crayon, available in eight shades.

Plus, it’s smudge-proof, fade-free, flake-proof, waterproof, and fade-free.

Among its ingredients stands out mango seed oil, which is rich in antioxidants, to help restore lips.

Other novelties are a revitalizing roller, which comes with a pink quartz stone, which improves the complexion and blood circulation, while reducing inflammation and combating dark circles; as well as the biphasic mist that provides enhanced and luminous dew splendor, made with nourishing oils and super fruit complex.

