Thursday, 15 October 2020
EconomyDollar ExchangeBusinessNews

Do you use dollars? Serious insider threats could accelerate upward trend

Central Bank has had to intervene to prevent the exchange rate from skyrocketing

Rico
By Rico
160
Modified date:

QCOSTARICA – The uncertainty generated by the announcement by President Carlos Alvarado that to keep the exchange rate stable, fiscal measures should be taken, had resulted in a upward trend in the dollar exchange.

If uncertainty continues, the behavior of the exchange rate could accelerate its upward trend, warns María Brenes, director of Corporate and Business Relations at the National Stock Exchange.

Also influencing the dollar exchange rate are the effects of the brakes on the proposal to negotiate with the IMF, the multisectoral negotiation process that will take several weeks and the subsequent discussion of the measures agreed upon in Congress.

This situation occurs because many investors take refuge in dollars and therefore demand grows and the Central Bank (Banco Central) has to intervene more than it has done, injecting resources into the market, explained Roxana Morales, an economist at the National University (UNA).

- paying the bills -

In the last three weeks  alone the Central Bank has had to invest about US$57 million to contain its exchange rage.

It is not the first time that a government speech generates this type of uncertainty and forces the Central Bank to intervene.

In mid-September, the Central Bank had to intervene due to the reaction generated by a government video in which it warned about the devaluation of the colon if an agreement was not reached with the IMF.

Some specialists offer a projection how the dollar exchange will behave.

Daniel Suchar, an independent economic analyst, estimates that it will remain at ¢605 (the average, because in some banks it exceeds ¢611), but due to the intervention of the Central Bank that gives it “artificial stability”, since he estimates that Otherwise, the rate would go above ¢610.

- paying the bills -

María Brenes, director of Corporate and Business Relations of the National Stock Exchange, foresees a dollar between ¢612 and ¢615 for the end of October.

To contain the rise of the dollar exchange despite the uncertainty and lack of flow of tourists and Foreign Investment, it would be necessary to bet on the increase in the deposit of dollars in checking accounts, the boom in exports and the containment of imports.

In scenarios like these, investors use the dollar as a protection deposit, this increases the demand for dollars and, given that the supply of dollars has been affected by the closure of borders, the fall in production and exports, the exchange rate tends to rise.

Karla Arguedas, Advisory Manager at Prival Securities Stock Exchange, says that when the market is afraid, it takes refuge. This means that there will be a greater demand for dollars and the exchange rate would increase. On the other hand, large dollar savers may make the decision to withdraw from the country amounts that would put fuel on the fire.

Agatha Gutierrez, Economic-Financial Analyst for Financial Group Stock Market, adds that it is clear that the delay in negotiations with the IMF and, beyond that, a structural fiscal reform, generate uncertainty and therefore pressure to devalue.

Source: La Republica.

- paying the bills --

Previous articleU.S. updates Costa Rica travel advisory to “Reconsider travel”
Next articleCOVID-19: 1,542 new cases for Oct 14; 100,000 mark in sight
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Tickets issued for not buckling up and use of cell phone at the wheel increased this year

HQ Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - The increase in the number of fines issued for...
Read more

Drive-thru PCR Testing at Clinica Biblica

Health Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Those who need a COVID-19 PCR test can now...
Read more

MOST READ

Nicaragua

Citizen Observatory: Deaths associated to COVID-19 rise to 2,768 in Nicaragua

Q24N -
TODAY NICARAGUA  –  The number of deaths in Nicaragua with symptoms related to the new coronavirus pandemic rose to 2,768, including 17 in the...
Read more
#Protests2020

National Rescue leaders fight with each other

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Leaders of the self-styled "National Rescue Movement", which promotes blockades on national highways, got into a scuffle with other on Thursday in...
Dollar Exchange

BCCR injected almost US$54 million in two weeks to avoid a further escalation of the dollar price

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - The Central Bank of Costa Rica (BCCR) sold US$53.6 million in the wholesale market, in the last 14 days, to avoid a...
Panama

Panama Airport announces price of tests to detect COVID-19 in incoming passengers

Rico -
TODAY PANAMA - Panama's Tocumen International Airport informed this Friday to travelers, nationals, residents and foreigners who enter the country from October 12 who...
News

U.S. updates Costa Rica travel advisory to “Reconsider travel”

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The U.S. Department of State has lifted the "Do Not Travel" level 4 advisory advising its citizens to avoid all travel to...
Front Page

Who are the “Linces” of Costa Rica?

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Shootings, robberies in process, cases of domestic violence, attacks by quiebraventanas (car window breakers), and other crimes against life or property are...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.