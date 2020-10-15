Thursday, 15 October 2020
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

COVID-19: 1,542 new cases for Oct 14; 100,000 mark in sight

QCOSTARICA -For Wednesday, October 14, the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, reported 1,542 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 91,780 confirmed cases: 44,137 women and 47,643 men, of which 76,373 are Costa Rican and 15,407 are foreigners.

The number of cases on Wednesday was the highest recorded since the first case on March 6. Could it be a result of the protests that started on September 30 and that still continue today?

The number of recovered climbed to 54,155 of which 25,853 are women and 28,302 are men.

There was a significant drop in the number of people hospitalized, down the 582 on Tuesday, of which 203 (2 more than Tuesday) are in intensive care, with an age range of one to 88 years.

For Wedensday, 10 were reported: six men, and four women, with an age range of 44 to 85 years.

In total there are 1,134 deaths associated with COVID-19: 423 women and 711 men, with an age range of 18 to 100 years. By age, 754 are seniors.

COVID-19 Mortality

Dr. Salas, in the first noon press conference he has attended in person in some time, explained that since July, a COVID-19 Mortality Commission has been formed that analyzes each of the deaths that have been registered related to the disease.

The Commission made up of professionals from the Ministry of Health, the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) and the National Institute of Statistics and Census (INEC) analyzes in detail each record of deaths in order to obtain statistical information and determine if the person died due to COVID-19.

Along these lines, the Commission has carried out, to date, a detailed analysis of 212 deaths, registered from March 6 to August 8, corresponding to 139 men, 73 women.

The study of these cases allowed identifying that:

  • 186 died from COVID-19 (90.29%)
  • 19 others COVID was diagnoses after death, that is the person did not die of COVID but was infected with the virus.
  • 1 indeterminate case
  • 6 pending assessment with forensic pathology and private medical centers

Another of the relevant findings of the Commission are the risk factors presented by the deceased.

This analysis shows that 137 people (64%) of the 212 analyzed suffered from hypertension, 82 had diabetes mellitus, and 75 had heart disease, as part of the most frequent comorbidities.

