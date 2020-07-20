Monday, 20 July 2020
DONATE
South AmericaChileHealthCoronavirus

Dogs may detect COVID-19 patients, says expert

According to the World Organisation for Animal Health, the possibility of catching the novel coronavirus from a dog is remote

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
11
Modified date:

(Phys.org) Police in Chile are training dogs to detect people that may be infected with the novel coronavirus by sniffing their sweat.

Clifford is one of three Golden Retrievers that the Chilean Police Canine Training team is preparing to sniff out COVID-19 cases

The dogs—three golden retrievers and a labrador—are between the ages of four and five. Until now they have been used to sniff out illicit drugs, explosives and lost people, police say.

The training program is a joint effort by Chile’s national police, the Carabineros, and specialists at the Universidad Catolica de Chile.

- paying the bills -

It follows in the footsteps of similar efforts taking place in France, said Julio Santelices, head of the police school of specialties.

Dogs have 330 million olfactory receptors, and an ability to detect smells 50 times better than humans. They can also smell 250 people per hour.

“The virus has no smell, but rather the infection generates metabolic changes” which in turn leads to the release of a particular type of sweat “which is what the dog would detect,” Fernando Mardones, a Universidad Catolica professor of veterinary epidemiology, told AFP.

According to Santelices, tests in Europe and Dubai shown a 95 percent efficiency rate in canine detection of COVID-19 cases.

The canine trainees began their education one month ago, and will use sweat samples taken from COVID-19 patients being treated at the Universidad Catolica’s clinic

- paying the bills -

Medical Detection Dogs, a British charity set up in 2008 to harness dogs’ sharp sense of smell to detect human diseases, also started training canines to detect COVID-19 in late March.

Four-legged biodetectors

“The importance of this scientific study is that it will allow dogs to become biodetectors, and detect this type of illness at an early stage,” Santelices told AFP.

Mardones said that there is already evidence that dogs can detect diseases such as tuberculosis, parasite infections, and even early stages of cancer.

Canines can detect subtle changes in skin temperature, potentially making them useful in determining if a person has a fever.

According to the World Organisation for Animal Health, the possibility of contagion from a dog is remote.

- paying the bills --

The canine trainees began their education one month ago, and will use sweat samples taken from COVID-19 patients being treated at the Universidad Catolica’s clinic.

Officials hope to put Clifford and his fellow trainees to work in pedestrian-heavy areas such as train stations and airports, and at health control stations

The experts hope to have the dogs trained and working in the field by August.

The plan is to deploy them with an officer in pedestrian-heavy areas such as train stations and airports and at health control stations.

Chile on Tuesday reported 1,836 new cases of COVID-19—the lowest figure in two months—bringing the total of cases since March 3 to 319,493.

The viral infection has killed more than 11,000 people, according to the most recent Health Ministry official report, which includes “probable” COVID-19 victims.

Source: Phys.org

Previous articleCOVID-19 Drug Would Reduce 79% Risk of Serious Forms
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Chile Records Largest Single-Day COVID-19 Death Total Since Outbreak Began

Chile VOA NEWS -
Authorities say Chile, which has one of the highest totals for...
Read more

Chile reports 122,499 COVID-19 cases with 1,448 deaths

Chile Q24N -
(Q24N) The Chilean Ministry of Health on Friday raised the number...
Read more

MOST READ

Photos of Costa Rica

A modern freight train to the Atlantic?

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) Studies to modernize the freight train to the Atlantic is expected to be presented in second half of 2021.
Read more
Health

Bishop of Tilarán on COVID-19: ‘If you want to die, die, but you have no right to kill others’

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) In the face of the constant parties, family gatherings, and other breaches of health measures to combat the spread of the new coronavirus,...
News

Iberia, United and Lufthansa give Civil Aviation dates to resume their flights to Costa Rica

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The European airlines Iberia (Spain) and the Lufthansa (Germany) have already provided Costa Rica's Civil Aviation (DGAC) a date when they will reactivate...
Health

COVID-19 death toll rises to 32

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica this afternoon recorded death number 32 of a COVID-19 patient, a 72-year-old man Costa Rican man, a resident of San José. The...
HQ

No suspension of water service due to late payment

Q Costa Rica -
The Instituto Costarricense de Acueductos y Alcantarillados (AyA) announced it will continue for a period of 30 days plus the policy of not...
Redaqted

Protesters block off the General Cañas to ask Health for COVID-19 tests

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) Residents who live parallel to the General Cañas in La Uruca blocked off this major artery for some time, in protest against the...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA