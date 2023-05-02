Dollar continues to rise and reaches its highest point in almost six weeks

QCOSTARICA – The reference sale of the dollar, according to the Banco Central de Costa Rica (BCCR), continued to increase in recent days, reaching its highest point in almost a month and a half.

Currently, the dollar is quoted at ¢550 for the sale, this represents an increase of ¢13 in just one week. Of course, it is still ¢51 lower than at the beginning of the year.

- Advertisement -

The updated buy and sell from the Central Bank will be posted on Wednesday, May 3, due to the long weekend.

At the commercial banks, the sale of the dollar is quoted at up to ¢557, the buy up to ¢540.

Share:

Tags of this note

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter

Telegram

Skype

Tumblr

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Mastodon

WhatsApp

Email

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related