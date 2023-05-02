Tuesday 2 May 2023
Dollar continues to rise and reaches its highest point in almost six weeks

EconomyDollar ExchangeRedaqted
By Rico
Dollar Exchange

¢543.06 Buy

¢550.52 Sell

29 April 2023 - At The Banks - BCCR

QCOSTARICA – The reference sale of the dollar, according to the Banco Central de Costa Rica (BCCR), continued to increase in recent days, reaching its highest point in almost a month and a half.

Currently, the dollar is quoted at ¢550 for the sale, this represents an increase of ¢13 in just one week. Of course, it is still ¢51 lower than at the beginning of the year.

The updated buy and sell from the Central Bank will be posted on Wednesday, May 3, due to the long weekend.

At the commercial banks, the sale of the dollar is quoted at up to ¢557, the buy up to ¢540.

Previous articleRodrigo Arias asks for immediate action in discussion of Laws on securtiy and economic reactivation
