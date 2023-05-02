Rodrigo Arias asks for immediate action in discussion of Laws on securtiy and economic reactivation

Costa Rica President Rodrigo Chaves to give his first address to the Legislative Assembly this Tuesday afternoon

QCOSTARICA – On Monday, May 1, Rodrigo Arias on reelection for a second consecutive term as President of the Legislative Assembly, asked fellow legislators to act immediately in the discussion of Laws on security, economic reactivation, support for vulnerable sectors and education.

Arias was re-elected with the support of 44 legislators in a public vote for the first time in 14 years.

In his speech, the legislator recognized that the current Legislative Assembly must make transformative and weighty decisions, calling for “moderation” to achieve important consensus.

“We are losing the fight for citizen security,” emphasized Arias, adding that Congress must be a “cornerstone” in the fight against organized crime. “Today children and grandchildren die from stray bullets,” he said.

Arias also mentioned the case of the 9-month-old baby, Keibril Amira García, taken from her mother’s arms on April 9, in Mata de Guineo de Cervantes, in Alvarado de Cartago, assuring that the system that should have protected the minor and her young mother failed, so the Legislative Assembly has to exercise its role of political control over the administration of justice and the institutions in charge.

President’s Address to the Nation

This Tuesday afternoon, at 3:00 pm, Costa Rica President Rodrigo Chaves is scheduled to take the podium in the Legislative Assembly to give his first report to legislators, in which he is expected to address the subject of security, among others.

While Chaves registers the greatest popular support of the last nine presidents (the last time that a president had more support at the end of his first year of work, was in 1986 in Óscar Arias’ first term), the President also has detractors.

In a Tweet on the presidential speech, Sergio G posted: “When a clown moves into a palace, he does not become a king. The palace becomes a circus.”

Discurso presidencial:

Todo es herencia del gobiernos pasados(pac) y hemos hecho bla bla bla y hemos decretados aunque sin contenido ni criterios técnicos y al final no hemos hecho nada de nada, solo favores políticos y seguimos en campaña. pic.twitter.com/1G6lnsnKeU — Sergio G (@SergioG38629671) May 2, 2023

The poster refers to Chaves’ favorite go-to place of blaming the current problems on past governments (the law two PAC administrations mainly) and that “we have done bla bla bla” and in the end have not done anything at all, only political favors.

El mismo discurso polarizador, ególatra y populista de siempre y sin dar soluciones reales a los problemas que tenemos y que son muchos. — Heidy M. Villalobos (@hemaviba) May 1, 2023

“The same polarizing, egotistical and populist speech as always and without giving real solutions to the problems we have and there are many,” posted Heidy M. Villalobos.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter

Telegram

Skype

Tumblr

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Mastodon

WhatsApp

Email

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...