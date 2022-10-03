Dollar exchange rate droped of ¢9 in the last week

QCOSTARICA – If you usually use dollars to pay for services or receive your salary in that currency, pay close attention, the reference exchange rate reflected a drop of ¢9 in the last few days.

Recently the dollar exchange has been unstable, with significant rises and falls every week.

On Monday, September 26, the dollar exchange reference rate was at ¢640.68 for the sell and ended the week, on Saturday, October 1, at ¢631.32, which is ¢9.36 below the start of the week, according to the Banco Central de Costa Rica (BCCR) – Central Bank of Costa Rica.

The dollar exchanges reached its highest value this year, on June 21, with a reference rate ¢696.76 for the sell, and trading over ¢700 at banks and other financial institutions.



The increase caused the BCCR to take a series of measures in the foreign exchange market. For example, reduce the time of Monex (the wholesale market where amounts starting at $1,000 are traded) sessions to one hour a day, from 12 noon to 1 pm. Previously, it was from 10 am to 1 pm

In addition, for the Central Bank to recover its future reserves and be in a more comfortable position to intervene in the market, the institution requested a loan of US$1.1 billion from the Latin American Reserve Fund (FLAR), last June, resources that were received on August 19.

This trend is expected to continue this week.

