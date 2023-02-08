Dollar exchange rose again this week

QCOSTARICA – To the relief of many, and not so much for others, the dollar exchange registered a new increase this week, with the price of the dollar at commercial banks reaching almost ¢600 colones.

The Banco Central de Costa Rica (BCCR) – Central Bank – fixed this Wednesday morning the reference rate at ¢577.12 for the buy and ¢586.15 for the sell.

The Central Bank reference rate last Wednesday was ¢550.81 for the buy and ¢558.29 for the sell.

Meanwhile, at commercial banks, the dollar exchange ranged this Wednesday morning between ¢575.50 for the buy and ¢589 for the sell at State banks and ¢572 and ¢591, respectively, at private banks.

The upswing in the dollar exchange is directly related to the Central Bank’s interventions in the past week, with the purchase of millions of dollars on the Foreign Currency Market (Monex).

The president of the Central Bank, Róger Madrigal, explained the exchange authority was faithful to its policy of “letting market forces define the behavior of the currency” by not carrying out purchase operations for stabilization in the exchange market.

Madrigal explained that the increase in the supply of dollars due to the high season of tourism and the increase in direct investment in the country, among other factors, generated the fall in the dollar.

