Wednesday 8 February 2023
type here...
Search

Chaves on the Chinese balloon: “We hope it does not happen again”

The president also demanded that the country's sovereignty be respected

More NewsFront PagePolitics
Avatar photo
By Rico
Rodrigo Chaves
Paying the bills

Latest

Chaves on the Chinese balloon: “We hope it does not happen again”

QCOSTARICA - President, Rodrigo Chaves, reacted this Tuesday to...
Read more

Dollar exchange rose again this week

QCOSTARICA - To the relief of many, and not...
Read more

US announces more security support for Costa Rica for the fight against drugs

QCOSTARICA - The United States announced on Tuesday the...
Read more

China says Latin American countries ‘understand’ ‘spy balloon’ situation

Q REPORTS (EFE) The Chinese government affirmed that the...
Read more

These are the new reforms of the Simplified Tax Regime in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - On March 1, 2023, the new reforms...
Read more

El Salvador has the lowest homicide rate in all of the Americas, even below Canada?

Q24N (EFE) The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele,...
Read more

China apologizes to Costa Rica for balloon flyover

QCOSTARICA - You have most likely heard about the...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢577.12 Buy

¢586.15 Sell

8 February 2023 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – President, Rodrigo Chaves, reacted this Tuesday to the situation that occurred with a balloon of Chinese origin that flew over Costa Rican airspace.

Rodrigo Chaves

This Monday, the Foreign Ministry indicated that the Chinese government apologized to the country for the incident, assuring that it was a civil device for scientific purposes, specifically meteorological.

Chaves indicated that he hopes that this situation “will not happen again and demanded that the country’s sovereignty be respected”.

- Advertisement -

Read more: China says Latin American countries ‘understand’ ‘spy balloon’ situation

The President also indicated that relations between China and the United States are important for global stability. This after the U.S. shot down the Chinese balloon and accused that country of espionage.

The statements came as part of the visit on Tuesday by United States Army General and Commander of the Southern Command, Laura Richardson, to announce three new cooperation projects for Costa Rica’s fight against drug trafficking and discuss issues of bilateral cooperation in the area of security.

Read more: US announces more security support for Costa Rica for the fight against drugs

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleDollar exchange rose again this week
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Dollar exchange rose again this week

QCOSTARICA - To the relief of many, and not so much...
Read more

China says Latin American countries ‘understand’ ‘spy balloon’ situation

Q REPORTS (EFE) The Chinese government affirmed that the Latin American...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Dollar Exchange

Tourism, exporters and service companies will hire fewer staff with the dollar falling

QCOSTARICA - Tourism, exporters of agricultural goods and service...
National

Joselyn Chacón admits having paid to “put the hurt on” the media

QCOSTARICA (Nacion.com) The Minister of Health, Joselyn Chacón, affirmed...
Paying the bills