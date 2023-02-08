Chaves on the Chinese balloon: “We hope it does not happen again”

QCOSTARICA – President, Rodrigo Chaves, reacted this Tuesday to the situation that occurred with a balloon of Chinese origin that flew over Costa Rican airspace.

This Monday, the Foreign Ministry indicated that the Chinese government apologized to the country for the incident, assuring that it was a civil device for scientific purposes, specifically meteorological.

Chaves indicated that he hopes that this situation “will not happen again and demanded that the country’s sovereignty be respected”.

The President also indicated that relations between China and the United States are important for global stability. This after the U.S. shot down the Chinese balloon and accused that country of espionage.

The statements came as part of the visit on Tuesday by United States Army General and Commander of the Southern Command, Laura Richardson, to announce three new cooperation projects for Costa Rica’s fight against drug trafficking and discuss issues of bilateral cooperation in the area of security.

