Tuesday, 20 October 2020
EconomyDollar ExchangeRedaqted

Dollar exchange stable for two weeks

Central Bank stopped intervening in the wholesale market from the middle of the previous week.

Rico
By Rico
7
Modified date:

QCOSTARICA – The dollar exchange rate against the colon fulfilled two weeks of stability this Monday, after several weeks of increases.

The exchange closed this Monday, October 19, at ¢603.49, in the Foreign Currency Market (Monex), administered by the Central Bank of Costa Rica (BCCR).

The exchange has remained between ¢604 and ¢ 603, for the last 14 days according to the information published by the issuing BCCR, on its website.

- paying the bills -

Likewise, the BCCR stopped injecting liquidity in the last three sessions of the wholesale market, after the sale of US$56.6 million between September 29 and October 14.

The exchange began, since last April, an increase in its price attributed by the BCCR to effects related to the pandemic, seasonal periods, and speculative movements.

Monex was created in 2006 and any person or company that has a digital certificate and negotiates at least US$1,000 can participate in this market.

In the case of sale to the public at financial institutions, the dollar exchange was this Monday between ¢608 and ¢ 611.

Meanwhile, the purchase of dollars by intermediaries was between ¢587 and ¢598.

- paying the bills -

“The pressures have their origin fundamentally in seasonal factors. However, the contribution of portfolio movements and speculative factors cannot be ruled out.

“Although the economic contraction due to the pandemic has affected both the supply and demand of foreign exchange, the effect was more accentuated in the supply,” stated the BCCR.

The international reserves of the Central Bank were, on October 15, at US$8.05 billion. At beginning of 2020, it started with US$8.9 billion.

Previous articleReinas join OIJ to help women who suffer physical and sexual violence
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

BCCR injected almost US$54 million in two weeks to avoid a further escalation of the dollar price

Dollar Exchange Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - The Central Bank of Costa Rica (BCCR) sold US$53.6...
Read more

Fiscal uncertainty and seasonality influence an increase in the dollar exchange

Dollar Exchange Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The dollar exchange rate has maintained an upward trend for...
Read more

MOST READ

Crime

German tourist beats up a thug who tried to steal his cell phone

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A man with the last names Campos Guzmán suffered a good beating (tremenda golpiza in Spanish) at the hands of a German...
Read more
Health

When the COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Costa Rica, who will be vaccinated first?

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - By early 2021, the COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive in Costa Rica. Although that will also depend on the progress it...
News

U.S. updates Costa Rica travel advisory to “Reconsider travel”

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The U.S. Department of State has lifted the "Do Not Travel" level 4 advisory advising its citizens to avoid all travel to...
#Protests2020

San Jose protest march turned violent; 11 police injured in clashes

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The National Rescue movement had developed peacefully during the morning of this Monday in the capital city. Until, at Casa Presidencial, in...
National

National strike this Monday

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The education unions Ande, Apse, Undeca and the organizations that make up the Movimiento Sindical y Social (Trade Union and Social Movement)...
Entertainment

KISS concert in Costa Rica definitively canceled

Q Costa Rica -
QENTERTIANMENT - Move Concerts announced this Tuesday, October 13, that the concert in Costa Rica of the legendary band KISS, as part of their...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.