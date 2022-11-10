Thursday 10 November 2022
Dollar exchanges touches new low of the year

By Rico
Dollar Exchange

¢610.96 Buy

¢617.58 Sell

10 November 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

QCOSTARICA – The dollar exchange hit a new low for the year on Wednesday. The reduction is reflected both in the Foreign Currency market (Monex) and the commercial banks.

In the case of banks, the dollar exchange decreased between ¢7 and ¢10, compared to Friday’s close.

The currency closed this Wednesday at ¢613.98. This means a decrease of ¢3.99 compared to the previous day (¢617.97).

This Thursdsay morning, November 9, the Central Bank reference rate is ¢610.96 for the buy and ¢617.58 for the sell.

At the banks this morning the, the dollar is quoted between ¢603 (buy) and ¢622 (sell).

Subscribe to our stories

