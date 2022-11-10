Dollar exchanges touches new low of the year

QCOSTARICA – The dollar exchange hit a new low for the year on Wednesday. The reduction is reflected both in the Foreign Currency market (Monex) and the commercial banks.

In the case of banks, the dollar exchange decreased between ¢7 and ¢10, compared to Friday’s close.

- Advertisement -

The currency closed this Wednesday at ¢613.98. This means a decrease of ¢3.99 compared to the previous day (¢617.97).

This Thursdsay morning, November 9, the Central Bank reference rate is ¢610.96 for the buy and ¢617.58 for the sell.

At the banks this morning the, the dollar is quoted between ¢603 (buy) and ¢622 (sell).

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related