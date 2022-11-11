OIJ projects “significant rise” in assaults for the end of the year

QCOSTARICA – The Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) – Judicial Police – announced that a “significant increase” in assaults is projected for the last weeks of the year before the arrival of the Aguinaldo (Christmas bonus) for the salaried population.

According to the judicial police, in San José, an increase in complaints has been reported in the districts of Hospital and Catedral, two districts in the heart of the city.

Sergio Richmond, from the OIJ Assault Section, indicated the increase they expect with respect to last year’s cases is because there are no longer restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

