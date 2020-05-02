Domestic tourism before opening borders, says Salud

That possibly the closure of borders extends beyond May 15, is what has generated pressure from the tourism sector to reactivate its activities and thus curb the economic impact it suffers from the Coronavirus.

But before lifting this restriction on foreigners entering the country, the Minister of Health says we must be cautious and talked about allowing domestic tourism first.

“We have seen that the countries that have opened borders after having them closed and with a good evaluation of the Coronavirus, have had unfavorable situations, a setback that they did not estimate.

“Opening the borders at this time would mean starting to have centers of transmission in all over the country and it would be a matter of days to have an expanded community transmission scenario.

“I understand the concern of the tourism sector, I think that the most cautious thing would be – in time and if the curve of the increase in cases allows it – start to see how we do with domestic tourism,” said Salas.

The tourism sector must carry out a protocol to resume its activities, which must be endorsed by the Ministry of Health.

