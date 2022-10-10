Monday 10 October 2022
Don't drive on national highways due to rain and poor visibility, recommends the MOPT

"If you must inevitably drive, do so with great caution...," warns the MOPT

NationalNews
Avatar photo
By Rico
Dollar Exchange

¢633.47 Buy

¢639.35 Sell

08 October 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

QCOSTARICA – With a pandemic of a different kind, once again the Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Transportes (MOPT), is calling for drivers to stay off the national roads due to rain and poor visibility.

Image courtesy MOPT

October brings the worst of the rainy season and with the current poor state of the condition of the roads, mostly due to lack of maintenance for the last couple of years and the current heavy rains, the advice coming for the entity responsible for maintaining the roads, is wise.

All major routes: Ruta 1 (Interamerican North), Ruta 2 (Interamerican South),  Ruta 27 (San Jose – Caldera) and Ruta 32 (San Jose – Limon), are experiencing temporary closures or “paso regulado” (restricted traffic) due to landslides, overflowing rivers, floods, falling rocks, washed away and sinking pavement.

From the MOPT
In addition, fog reduces visibility.

Image courtesy MOPT

“If you must inevitably drive, do so with great caution…,” warns the MOPT.

