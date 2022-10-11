Costa Rica closes schools throughout the country for “rainy recess”

QCOSTARICA – The Ministry of Health ordered a week of recess within the framework of the health alert for the respiratory virus, with the aim of reducing the plethora of admissions of minors to the Hospital Nacional de Niños – Children’s Hospital – in San Jose, for respiratory infections.

The Minister of Health, Jocelyn Chacón, made the announcement Monday night.

- Advertisement -

Calling it a “rainy recess”, from today, Tuesday, October 11 to Friday, October 14, 2022, all public and private schools, as well as REDECUDI and CEN-CINAI, will remain closed.

According to Chacón, these are not cases of covid-19, explaining that “of the total hospitalized, 104, only one corresponds to covid-19″.

On Monday, October 10, the Minister said that these the majority of children in hospital are under 4 years of age, of which at least 20 are in Intensive Care Units (ICU).

“The Ministry of Health has considered it necessary to establish a week of rainy recess, that is, a week without classes for both public and private schools and colleges,” said the Minister.

Minister of Education abides by the Health Directive

The Minister of Public Education (MEP), Anna Katharina Müller Castro called on educational centers to comply with the closure ordered by the Ministry of Health.

- Advertisement -

On social networks, she said that the MEP adheres to the instruction given by the Ministry of Health, and clarified that in the case of Professional Technical Colleges, students must present themselves on October 14, 2022, to take the standardized comprehensive written test of technical specialties to conclude with their

Castro added that the MEP will analyze, in the coming days, the options that guarantee coverage of the study content planned for the last quarter of the 2022 school year.

Affected by Julia

Also, the MEP reported that 234 educational centers were affected by the passage of Julia with the greatest amount of damage in the areas of Grande de Térraba and Coto.

According to the MEP, most of the damages have to do with interrupted passage due to landslides, distorted bridges or destruction of roads. There are also educational centers without access to electricity or drinking water services.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related