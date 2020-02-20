A total of 744 people were unable to complete the driving test during 2019 because they did not have all the required documents and because they were late.

The Consejo de Seguridad Vial (Cosevi) – Road Safety Council – a division of the Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Transportes (MOPT), explained that it will not tolerate tardiness or “tico time” as it is known in Costa Rica.

The MOPT says 5 minutes late is all it will bear.

On the day of the (driving) test, before, the person confirms their registration by presenting themselves at the ‘registration window’ where the appointment has been made, in that office they must present three documents: the vehicle’s circulation permit (Marchamo), the technical review (Riteve) and the title deed, all original, valid, in good condition and of course that coincides with the registered vehicle in which the test is to be carried out.

In addition, the person must present proof of the medical exam (all now done digitally, the code number is all that is required), not more than 180 days of being issued

Identification, ie cedula or permanent residency must be presented. In the absence of any of the above, the person will not be able to take the driving test.

Finally, you cannot be late.

The Cosevi recommends being at the driving education center at least 30 minutes before the scheduled test time.

Being late more than 5 minutes will result in no test for you today! More than 180 people lost their exam for being late during 2019