“When I saw their bodies, I touched them, I saw where the bullets went through them, I kissed them, I told them how much I loved them, that I was angry with them. The first one I scolded was the dad. I said, “you spoiled my life! and I didn’t want to see it anymore”.

The strong words are from Ana Lorena Fuentes Delgado, mother of the three who died in the attempted assault on the BAC branch in Coronado – Ana Lorena’s two boys and their father, the woman tells La Teja.