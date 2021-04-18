Sunday 18 April 2021
Downpours Continue In the Caribbean

A yellow alert is in place for the northern zone, the Caribbean, the Central Valley, the Central Pacific, the South Pacific and the Nicoya Peninsula. The North Pacific of Guanacaste remains on a green alert.

by Rico
5

QCOSTARICA – The heavy rains have not let up in the Caribbean. Although in some areas a few rays of sun came out this Friday morning, the downpour returning in the afternoon and the water levels have hardly dropped.

Flooded communities can only be reached by rescuers by boat. Photo: R. Montero

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) reports 263 people in shelters.

The president of the CNE, Alexander Solís, assured this Friday that there are between 60 and 90 affected communities in different cantons. In total, they have attended 172 incidents due to floods and landslides.

The most affected places Matina, Talamanca, and La Estrella. The CNE maintains an orange alert status for Matina and Talamanca, a yellow alert for the northern zone, the Caribbean, the Central Valley, the Central Pacific, the South Pacific and the Nicoya Peninsula.

The North Pacific of Guanacaste remains on a green alert.

The CNE opened four shelters, one in the Batán gymnasium, another in the Venice gymnasium and the third in the Goly gymnasium, in Matina, as well as in the Catarina School in Talamanca.

However, there are people who have not wanted to leave their flooded homes for fear of catching Covid-19.

Officials from the Caja and the Ministry of Health are supporting the CNE in the shelters.

Some animals have drowned on the farms. Photo: R. Monter

The CNE distributed 400 units of food rations, as well as 110 foam mattresses and 110 blankets, among other supplies for people and animals.

More than 150 homes have been severely affected, so aid is being coordinated with the IMAS.

The rains have caused collapsed sewers and damaged roads, and the valuation of several bridges is still pending, as the water levels do not recede. There are several communities with access problems.

