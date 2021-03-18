Thursday 18 March 2021
type here...
HealthRedaqted

Downward trend in hospitalizations due to Covid-19 stopped, warns Román Macaya

by Rico
63

QCOSTARICA – The de-escalation of Covid-19 beds in the Caja hospitals continues; however, the downward trend in hospitalizations has stopped, warns Román Macaya, executive president of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS).

“The number of hospitalized patients falling has reached bottom, has not followed a downward trend for several weeks, currently there are 110-130 people in ICU and 100 in ward beds,” said Macaya.

- Advertisement -

Since last February 19, the Caja reported that it would take advantage of the fall in Covid-19 cases to gradually resume other face-to-face services and free up the number of beds dedicated to covid-19 patients.

As of Tuesday, the latest numbers from the Ministry of Health, 241 people were hospitalized for covid-19, of which 130 were in an intensive care unit (ICU).

This down from a month ago (February 16) when 343 people were hospitalized, of which 170 in an ICU; markedly down from two months ago (January 16) with 577 people in hospital, of which 240 were in an ICU. See here a timeline of covid-19 in Costa Rica.

On Tuesday, the country had accumulated 210,447 confirmed cases (106,612 men and 103,835 women, ranging in age from 0 to 113 years of age) since the first on March 6, of which 186,682 people have recovered.

- Advertisement -

The total number of deaths associated with covid-19 in Costa Rica is 2,886.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articlePostponing travel is the best decision at this time: Daniel Salas
Next article250 students from rural areas being lent bicycles to go to school
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Postponing travel is the best decision at this time: Daniel Salas

QCOSTARICA - At days to Semana Santa (Easter Week), Costa Rica's...
Read more

DNA from Neanderthals affects vulnerability to covid-19

AS BEST AS scientists can tell, Neanderthals died out around 40,000...
Read more

MOST READ

10 historic buildings that survive in chaotic San José

Health

71-year-old Costa Rica woman died an hour after receiving anticovid vaccine

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Doña Ana María Rodríguez, 71, died on Wednesday (March 10), an hour after being vaccinated against covid-19 in Coronado. It is impossible to...
Editorial

Tourism entrepreneurs should coddle local tourists, not scare them away

Q Costa Rica -
EDITORIAL - The Central Government has mandated its civil servants holidays for Semana Santa, shutting down, save for essential service, at the close of...
Nicaragua

What would happen to Nicaragua if Ortega suddenly dropped dead right now?

Q24N -
TODAY NICARAGUA – Daniel Ortega is an autocrat who rules Nicaragua with an iron fist. Of course, he is democratically elected by the Nicaraguan...
Latin America

Latin America Sees Rise in Vaccine-related Crimes

Q Costa Rica -
InSightcrime.org - As Latin American countries struggle to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination, crimes related to the illegal purchase of vaccines, including the sale of...
Business

Import of new Chinese cars grows in a slumped market

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - New car dealerships dedicated to the sale of Chinese vehicles, in 2020 recorded four consecutive years of dynamism, measured based on the...
Politics

Costa Rica first denies, then confirms appointment of Ambassador to Nicaragua

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - After 40 years working in the Foreign Ministry, Xinia Vargas Mora will have the challenge of managing relations with Nicaragua, this Tuesday...
Rico's Covid-19 Digest

Costa Rica signs with Pfizer purchase of 1 million additional vaccines

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The government of Carlos Alvarado announced this Monday morning that Costa Rica signed an addendum to ensure the supply of one million...
Health

Postponing travel is the best decision at this time: Daniel Salas

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - At days to Semana Santa (Easter Week), Costa Rica's Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Salas, asks Costa Rican planning to travel during...
National

Speeding violations skyrocket this year after 2020 runaway

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The presence of fewer vehicles on the roads due to the vehicle restriction could explain a significant increase in traffic fines for...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.