Downward trend in hospitalizations due to Covid-19 stopped, warns Román Macaya

QCOSTARICA – The de-escalation of Covid-19 beds in the Caja hospitals continues; however, the downward trend in hospitalizations has stopped, warns Román Macaya, executive president of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS).

“The number of hospitalized patients falling has reached bottom, has not followed a downward trend for several weeks, currently there are 110-130 people in ICU and 100 in ward beds,” said Macaya.

- Advertisement -

Since last February 19, the Caja reported that it would take advantage of the fall in Covid-19 cases to gradually resume other face-to-face services and free up the number of beds dedicated to covid-19 patients.

As of Tuesday, the latest numbers from the Ministry of Health, 241 people were hospitalized for covid-19, of which 130 were in an intensive care unit (ICU).

This down from a month ago (February 16) when 343 people were hospitalized, of which 170 in an ICU; markedly down from two months ago (January 16) with 577 people in hospital, of which 240 were in an ICU. See here a timeline of covid-19 in Costa Rica.

On Tuesday, the country had accumulated 210,447 confirmed cases (106,612 men and 103,835 women, ranging in age from 0 to 113 years of age) since the first on March 6, of which 186,682 people have recovered.

- Advertisement -

The total number of deaths associated with covid-19 in Costa Rica is 2,886.