Postponing travel is the best decision at this time: Daniel Salas

QCOSTARICA – At days to Semana Santa (Easter Week), Costa Rica’s Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Salas, asks Costa Rican planning to travel during the holidays to postpone if at all possible.

“People who have to travel and who can postpone it is a recommendation because we remember that new variants have emerged and others may arise that may be more infectious or more aggressive. At this time, trips if they can be postponed is the best decision,” Salas said.

In case the trips cannot be postponed they are urged to follow the protocols, both for trips abroad or vacationing in the country, that include wearing a mask, social distancing within social or family bubbles, and washing hands frequently.