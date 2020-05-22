Dozens of Americans leave Nicaragua due to increases in Covid-19

(QCOSTARICA) Dozens of Americans left Nicaragua on Wednesday on an emergency flight authorized by the U.S. Embassy in Managua, in the face of a sharp increase in infections and deaths from the coronavirus, according to official reports.

The United States Ambassador to Managua, Kevin Sullivan confirmed that 147 citizens “could return home” on Wednesday, May 20, aboard a direct flight from Managua (MGA) to Miami (MIA), operated by Eastern Airlines.

“The Embassy strongly encourages US citizens interested in returning to the United States to consider this option,” the Embassy said on social media.

The advisory continued with: “When you have purchased your tickets from Eastern Airlines, please go directly to the airport to meet your flight; you do not need to come to the Embassy. This flight may experience delays; please be patient and arrive at the airport with water and snacks, as airport food vendors are currently not open.

A second flight was scheduled for Thursday, May 21. We could not confirm if the flight did occur and if so, how many Americans were able to leave.

Covid-19 in Nicaragua

On Tuesday, Nicaragua’s Ministry of Health (Minsa) reported 254 new cases of the covid-19, the Tuesday earlier it had reported only 35 cases; the number of deaths reported were 17, from 8 a week earlier andThe Central American country registers 17 deaths and 254 cases.

Minsa, in its confusing report, added that 199 patients have recovered.

Specialists calculate that the sick and deaths from COVID-19 would be greater than those presented by official figures because there were no containment measures to prevent the spread of the virus.