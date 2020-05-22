Father sentenced to 31 Years For Sexual Abuse of Minor Daughter

(QCOSTARICA) The expertise of a doctor of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) revealed that a girl was raped by her own father for seven years, in Quepos, Puntarenas.

The man, identified as Alcides Castillo Vásquez, was sentenced to 31 years in prison, the Prosecutor’s Office confirmed in a press release.

The Public Ministry detailed that the sexual attacks occurred between 2012 and 2019, when the minor was between 6 and 13 years old, occurring in the house, located in La Inmaculada, in Quepos.

The sexual abuse was discovered when the girl went to the CCSS clinic because she needed medical attention. At that time, the doctor suspected that he was a victim of sexual abuse.

The girl’s 45-year-old father was arrested on July 4 last year, held in preventive detention until April 24 last, when he accepted the charges without a trial.

