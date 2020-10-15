Drive-thru PCR Testing at Clinica Biblica

QCOSTARICA – Those who need a COVID-19 PCR test can now do without having to get out of their vehicle at the Hospital Clínica Bíblica’s drive-thru service or “Auto PCR”.

The private hospital has allocated the sixth floor of its parking tower at its San Jose central location, where there will be a group of health professionals, duly equipped and complying with the protection protocols and regulations established by the Ministry of Health.

Enabling the parking lot for taking samples allows fulfilling important characteristics, such as an open, ventilated place, which allows the separation between patients.

“The person requests an appointment, is assigned a date and time, advance payment is made and a parking space is indicated. A technician performs the test without the client having to get out of their vehicle or motorcycle, and whose sampling takes no more than five minutes,” said Rodrigo Cruz, head of the Laboratory Department of the Hospital Clínica Bíblica.

The appointment can be for one person or a group.

“We thought of people who do not want to go to a hospital,” added Cruz.

For those who do not have an appointment, they can do so, but not from within their vehicle, they would have to park below and head to the sixth floor waiting area to be attended by a technician.

The results are in 24 hours.

The drive-thru testing operates from 7 am to 7 pm every day. After 7 pm testing is carried out in the hospital laboratory, in the main building.

The cost is ¢53,000 colones.

For appointments call 2522-1000.

More information at https://www.clinicabiblica.com/es/centro-de-noticias/noticias-institucionales/5187-hospital-clinica-biblica-ofrece-la-prueba-covid-19-en-su-vehiculo-o-motocicleta