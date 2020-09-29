Tuesday, 29 September 2020
NationalRedaqted

Driver arrested and to be prosecuted for driving at 151 km/h

Speeding in Costa Rica not only dangerous, but it can also be expensive, inconvenient, and land you in prison.

Rico
By Rico
91
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) While most of us are focused on the vehicular restrictions, what day we can and cannot drive, some are more focused on getting to and from somewhere as fast as they can (speeding).

Image courtesy of the MOPT

In Costa Rica, driving up to 150 km/h (93 mph) comes with a financial contribution to the government and points on the driver’s license, which on renewal requires driver ed.

However, going as fast as 1 click over the 150 km/h is deemed a criminal offense and subject to prosecution for reckless driving.

- paying the bills -

Luckily there are few roads in the country that one can even think of driving at that speed. One of those is the 50 kilometer stretch of the Interamericana Norte (Ruta 1) between Cañas and Liberia, in Guanacaste.

This Monday morning, September 28, a driver was surprised (caught) going 151 km/h at a radar checkpoint.

Driving in excess of 150 km/h is a criminal act, which carries in addition to the fine and suspension of driver’s license up to three (3) years, a prison sentence of one (1) to three (3) years.

Driving at speeds greater than 120 km/h (up to 150 km/h) comes with a fine of ¢326,701 and six points on the license.

Exceeding the speed limit up to 40 km/h or more (up to 120 km/h) ¢220,774 colones and 4 points.

- paying the bills -

Driving at speeds of 30 km/h to 39 km/h over the limit carries a fine of ¢110,374 colones and no points.

Speeding 20 km/h to 29 km/h over the posted speed limit comes with a fine of ¢54,636 and not points.

Drivers are allowed to driver up to 20 km/h over the limit without incurring a fine.

According to the Policia de Transito statistics, so far this year there are 29 deaths on the road due to speeding.

Data shows that between January and August 1,185 drivers were penalized for violating the speed limits, an increase of 53% if the data obtained in the same period in 2019.

“When adding all the speeding violations, in 2019, there are 2,283 tickets, while in 2020 the figure reached 2,877 fines, that is, an increase of 26%,” the Policia de Transito detailed, in a report provided on September 17.

- paying the bills --

So, slow down, obey the posted speed limits + 20 km/h.

Previous articleNicaraguan tourist transport asks Costa Rican open border
Next articleMoments of anguish and terror after a pickup truck caught on fire at Escazu tolls
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Blame the drivers: It’s not the posts, but the lack of road safety education

Roads Instrastructure Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The installment of the flexible delineator folding posts on the...
Read more

Ministry of Transport extends grace for August Riteve inspection

Redaqted Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) It's almost the end of August and for owners of...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

COVID -19 “R” rate: Each positive case still produces only one new contagion

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The reproduction or "R" rate of COVID-19 in the country currently shows a downward trend, reaching close to 1, according to data from...
Read more
Trends

College Blogging: Tips to Write Hype Content

Carter Maddox -
If you’re into blogging, you’ve probably heard Bill Gates’ famous words: Content is king. There’s no better way of capturing the importance of quality...
Health

Ebais technicians will be going door to door to try to contain the pandemic

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Going door to door, almost 1,500 primary care technicians working in Ebáis clinics across the country will return to the streets, in an...
National

Dad raped and impregnated 11-year-old daughter

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) "My niece was very cheerful, she was always happy, smiling and playing. But from starting this year, things changed. She was in no...
Political Economy

Tax hike an uphill race for government to negotiate with the IMF

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) A varied and wide outbreak of criticism and manifestations of discontent arose almost simultaneously with the presentation of the proposal prepared by the...
Cartago

Allion Bonilla case: femur of missing girl found at dump site

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Though it has yet to be confirmed through forensic analysis, the Organismo de Investigacion Judicial (OIJ) located a femur and a piece of...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.