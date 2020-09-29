Driver arrested and to be prosecuted for driving at 151 km/h

(QCOSTARICA) While most of us are focused on the vehicular restrictions, what day we can and cannot drive, some are more focused on getting to and from somewhere as fast as they can (speeding).

In Costa Rica, driving up to 150 km/h (93 mph) comes with a financial contribution to the government and points on the driver’s license, which on renewal requires driver ed.

However, going as fast as 1 click over the 150 km/h is deemed a criminal offense and subject to prosecution for reckless driving.

- paying the bills -

Luckily there are few roads in the country that one can even think of driving at that speed. One of those is the 50 kilometer stretch of the Interamericana Norte (Ruta 1) between Cañas and Liberia, in Guanacaste.

This Monday morning, September 28, a driver was surprised (caught) going 151 km/h at a radar checkpoint.

Driving in excess of 150 km/h is a criminal act, which carries in addition to the fine and suspension of driver’s license up to three (3) years, a prison sentence of one (1) to three (3) years.

Driving at speeds greater than 120 km/h (up to 150 km/h) comes with a fine of ¢326,701 and six points on the license.

Exceeding the speed limit up to 40 km/h or more (up to 120 km/h) ¢220,774 colones and 4 points.

- paying the bills -

Driving at speeds of 30 km/h to 39 km/h over the limit carries a fine of ¢110,374 colones and no points.

Speeding 20 km/h to 29 km/h over the posted speed limit comes with a fine of ¢54,636 and not points.

Drivers are allowed to driver up to 20 km/h over the limit without incurring a fine.

According to the Policia de Transito statistics, so far this year there are 29 deaths on the road due to speeding.

Data shows that between January and August 1,185 drivers were penalized for violating the speed limits, an increase of 53% if the data obtained in the same period in 2019.

“When adding all the speeding violations, in 2019, there are 2,283 tickets, while in 2020 the figure reached 2,877 fines, that is, an increase of 26%,” the Policia de Transito detailed, in a report provided on September 17.

- paying the bills --

So, slow down, obey the posted speed limits + 20 km/h.