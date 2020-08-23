Driver walks away from head-on crash in Parrita

[HQ] The driver of a pick-up walked away with injuries after crashing head-on with cattle ruck on the bridge over the Parrita river.

The driver, identified by his last name Mora, despite his being trapped in the twisted metal, was taken to local hospital in stable condition. The driver of the cattle truck was unhurt.

The crash occurred at 7:49 pm Friday, August 21, both vehicles ending up in the middle of the so-called collided against Grande de Parrita bridge, Puntarenas

The reason for the crash is still under investigation, Johnny Mora, the Transito (traffic) official on scene was surprised that Mora (the driver) survived the crash that usually results in fatalities.

For the traffic official, the make and model of the pickup save the man’s life.

“I think that this man who was injured what really saved his life was the pickup that he was driving, because it is a fairly strong vehicle, if it had been another type of vehicle, I don’t know if the same thing would have happened, rather than all because of the violence of the crash,” explained the uniformed official.

“At the moment it has not been determined how the accident occurred because in the place I did not find braking skids that would allow me to establish a dynamics of the accident, I just found the two vehicles crossed,” explained Mora.

The officer said that after making a sketch of the accident, he went to Parrita’s clinic to ask about the driver’s state of health and there they informed him that Mora arrived in stable condition and was later taken to the Max Terán hospital in Quepos.