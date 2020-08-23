COVID-19 Costa Rica: Opening phase begins with 950 more cases and eight deaths

(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health of Costa Rica reported Saturday afternoon 950 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, found in 67 of the 82 cantons, for a total of 33,084 since the first case on March 06.

Of the 950, 777 were from PCR tests and 173 by nexus of epidemiological link.

The number of deaths reported Saturday was 8, six men, and two women, with an age range of 51 to 97 years.

Hospitalized are 386, of which 131 are in Intensive Care Units (ICU).

