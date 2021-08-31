Tuesday 31 August 2021
type here...
Search

Driver’s license expires on September 30 for hundreds of foreigners

Every month Immigration receives at least 20,000 requests from foreigners who come to the country for different reasons.

NationalRedaqted
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Today’s Vehicle Restriction August 31: Plates ending in “3 & 4” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Tuesday, August 31, vehicles with...
Read more

Driver’s license expires on September 30 for hundreds of foreigners

QCOSTARICA - On September 30, the decree that established...
Read more

New shirts of the National Team unleash criticism in networks

QCOSTARICA - The new jerseys of the Selección Nacional...
Read more

Why Sleeping in on Weekends Is Dangerous

Over a third of Americans sleep less than 6...
Read more

Director of Avianca: ‘Travel for tourism is what is growing the most and Costa Rica is the destination par excellence’

QCOSTARICA - The pandemic forced Avianca airlines to rethink...
Read more

The PAC still without a presidential candidate

QCOSTARICA - It's been a week - eight days...
Read more

Tropical wave # 30 will bring a lot of rain this Monday

QCOSTARICA - The passage of tropical wave #30 over...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – On September 30, the decree that established the last extension expires so that foreigners who have their driver’s license approved in Costa Rica are not fined.

At the driver’s license office

In the country, there are hundreds of foreigners who have been promoted by multinational companies that require their services on Costa Rican soil.

- Advertisement -

Many of them require a defined legal framework to be able to drive without problems.

In this regard, the MOPT authorities indicated:

“In relation to your inquiry, I inform you that the Vice Minister of Transport, Eduardo Brenes is currently working on the new decree that will extend the validity of the licenses of foreigners who remain in the country. It will be published before the expiration date of the current decree”.

Last March, the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT) granted a grace period for six more months, so that foreigners who legally reside in the country, as well as Costa Ricans whose foreign license has expired, can continue to use the document to drive in Costa Rica.

This gives foreigners under the migratory categories of refugees, permanent residents, temporary, special category of complementary protection (free of condition) or Costa Ricans whose licenses issued abroad have expired, or whose license should have been homologated or expired as of March 20, 2020, a grace period, so that during this time they can carry out the approval process before the General Directorate of Road Education.

 

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleNew shirts of the National Team unleash criticism in networks
Next articleToday’s Vehicle Restriction August 31: Plates ending in “3 & 4” CANNOT circulate
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

Tropical wave # 30 will bring a lot of rain this Monday

QCOSTARICA - The passage of tropical wave #30 over...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction August 31: Plates ending in “3 & 4” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Tuesday, August 31, vehicles with...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.