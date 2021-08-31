Tuesday 31 August 2021
New shirts of the National Team unleash criticism in networks

FedeFútbol announced a commemorative shirt for Italy 1990 and another for Germany 2006

HQSports
By Rico
Soccer player Gloriana Villalobos wears one of La Sele's new jerseys. (Fedefútbol)
Share

QCOSTARICA – The new jerseys of the Selección Nacional or Sele (National Team) that represents men’s international soccer have aroused criticism from the fans on social networks.

The fan of the national team is not tuning in with the styles announced by the Federación Costarricense de Fütbol (Fedefútbol), the entity that governs Costa Rican soccer, on Monday.

One is a tribute to the team that represented Costa Rica in Italy 1990, while the other is very similar to the one used by Costa Rica in their participation in Germany 2006.

If the feeling of the people is the one that is reflected in the networks, the truth is that neither of the two jerseys are liked.

“Since 2015 they haven’t had something nice, they’d better repeat it,” said Facebook user Kris Pereira, who commented on the Federation’s official post.

Claudio Rojas assured: “these designs although they evoke the memory; are ugly designs, Fedefútbol it’s time for a change ”.

The post has more than 600 comments, mostly negative.

These are the new jerseys of the National Team. (Fedefútbol)

However, over at Fedefútbol, they are clear that they are satisfied with the jerseys.

“We have come year after year to look for a jersey for each competition. Happy, satisfied, hoping that the majority of fans will like it,” assured Rodolfo Villalobos, Fedefútbol president.

For his part, Vitor Abréu, representative of New Balance, expressed a similar criterion.

“We are very happy with the new designs that continue to refer to Costa Rica’s participation in the World Cups. It (the jersey) is made of recyclable materials, we are very happy and grateful for the trust,” concluded Abréu.

You decide.

La Sele plays Panama, in the Final Round of World Cup Qualifiers, at the Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez in Panama City on September 2 and on Sunday, September 5, against Mexico at the National Stadium in San Jose, Costa Rica, with fans in the stands – the limit is 3,000 – since the start of the pandemic.

 

Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

