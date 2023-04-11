Dry air mass will cause little cloudiness and high temperatures over most of Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA – Feeling the heat? You are not alone. The national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN), expects stable conditions to remain in much of the country this Tuesday, with little cloudiness and high temperatures.

During the weekend and on Monday, strong winds were recorded on the Pacific coast and more moderate gusts in the Central Valley.

Roberto Vindas, IMN specialist, explained that temperatures could reach up to 38°C in the North Pacific.

The official IMN weather forecast, for Tuesday, April 11, 2023:

For this Tuesday, a mostly stable pattern is expected over the national territory due to the fact that we will continue with a low moisture content in the atmosphere, in addition to a windy pattern in the center and north of the country. Throughout the day cloudiness is anticipated varying from little to partial at the national level with possible scattered showers in the afternoon for the Central and South Pacific. In addition, a hot day is expected again, especially on the Pacific slope with maximum temperatures hovering between 33-38 °C.

The condition is expected to continue into the weekend.

#IMN_gif (3:00 pm) Nubosidad de poca a parcial predomina sobre el país a esta hora. Lluvias dispersas se registran en sectores montañosos. pic.twitter.com/DWdcYicajz — IMN Costa Rica (@IMNCR) April 10, 2023

The start of the rainy season in the country is expected on April 23, specifically in the South Pacific, continuing to the middle of May when the country is fully into the wet or often referred to as the “green” season.

Regional climatic zones of Costa Rcia:

