Ministry of Health asks the population of Limón to use repellent and cover their skin after detecting an outbreak of malaria

Malaria is a disease caused by a plasmodium parasite, transmitted by the bite of infected female mosquitoes of the genus Anopheles, with varying severity based on the species of the plasmodium. The symptoms are chills, fever and sweating, usually occurring a few weeks after being bitten and treatment includes antimalarial drugs.

QCOSTARICA – The Ministry of Health called on the population of Limón to use repellent and cover their skin, after the detection of a malaria outbreak in the area.

There are currently 60 cases identified in the province, of which 35 are men and 25 are women.

The infections were reported in Limón, Pococí, Matina and Siquirres.

Symptoms of malaria include fever and flu-like illness, including:

Fever.

Chills.

General feeling of discomfort.

Headache.

Nausea and vomiting.

Diarrhea.

Abdominal pain.

Malaria may cause anemia and jaundice (yellow coloring of the skin and eyes) because of the loss of red blood cells.

Malaria is a serious and sometimes fatal disease caused by a parasite that commonly infects a certain type of mosquito that feeds on humans.

Who is at risk for malaria? Anyone can get malaria.

Costa Rica has been on health alert for malaria since 2018; in 2022 there were more than 450 cases.

