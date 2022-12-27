Tuesday 27 December 2022
Economists point out 2022 was the year with the most atypical behavior of the dollar exchange rate

By Rico
Dollar Exchange

¢579.21 Buy

¢587.24 Sell

27 December 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

QCOSTARICA – The Colegio de Ciencias Económicas (CCE) – College of Economic Sciences – pointed out that 2022 was the year with the most atypical behavior of the dollar exchange rate.

During the first semester of the year, the dollar reached ¢700 and in the second semester, it reached its lowest point in two years, even below ¢600.

Today, the Central Bank reference rate for the dollar exchange is ¢579.21 for the buy and ¢587.24 for the sell.

Read more: The Mighty Colon: Why is the dollar falling in Costa Rica?

At the commercial banks, both state and private, the sale of the dollar fluctuates between ¢582 and ¢594, while the buy is between ¢575 and ¢578. See here the dollar exchange rate at the banks.

Ennio Rodríguez, President of the CCE, said the factors that influenced the ‘ups and downs’ of the currency could continue to decrease even more, almost entirely ruling out a leveling or increase in the short term.

Read more: Blowing in the wind. The Central Bank keeps on pushing for a lower exchange rate

 

