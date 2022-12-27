Tuesday 27 December 2022
Someone explains me this one: Ruta 27 tolls to increase on Jan 1

While the U.S. dollar tanks in Costa Rica, the tolls on the Ruta 27 and other prices continue on the rise

By Rico
OPINION – On Sunday, January 1, 2023, the first ordinary adjustment of the year will be applied to the tolls on Ruta 27.

As stipulated in the concession contract between Ruta 27 Global Via and the ministery [sic] of corruption and all things wondering, the MOPT, toll rates are tied to the dollar exchange. This means when the dollar drops, so do the toll rates, as we have experienced over the last several months.

However, while the dollar exchange continues to tank against the mighty colon, in a few days, the Ruta 27 tolls will increase.

The increase, for light vehicles, will range between ¢10 and ¢30 colones, but only at Escazú and La Guácima, two of the largest and most trafficked toll stations on the La Sabana to Caldera, Puntarenas route.

At 12:01 am, January 1, 2023, the tolls for light vehicles at Escazó will be ¢460, while at the La Guácima it will be ¢520.

The increase is based on the behavior of the exchange rate of the dollar and the Consumer Price Index or CPI in the United States, according to economist Eduardo Sayegh, speaking on Radio Monumental.

Wait a minute, hasn’t the dollar been dropping, quite fast and steadily in the past six months, going from a peak of ¢700 colones to one US dollar in June and today sitting around ¢590?

And, can someone please explain to me what the hell the U.S. CPI has to do with tolls in Costa Rica?

And, while we are on the subject of tolls, who joins me in a call to Global Via and the current MOPT minister, Luis Amador, for a temporary cease of tolls when the concessionaire interrupts traffic flow temporarily for making road repairs?

I don’t like it, but is accepting of paying the tolls when the ruta 27 is oversaturated, but cannot accept having to sit, like some hours ago, at km 44, stopped for several minutes as traffic is reduced to one lane while work crews continue their repair work.

The same, minutes before, was west of the Pozón tolls when my drive was interrupted for re-asphalting work.

I firmly believe the Pozón and Atenas (¢690 and ¢1,370 for light vehicles) tolls should be temporarily suspended while forcing me and others to come to a complete stop from something totally under the control of the road concessionaire.

If you agree with me, post your comments on the Q’s official Facebook page or Twitter.

Previous articleEconomists point out 2022 was the year with the most atypical behavior of the dollar exchange rate
