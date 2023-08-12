Saturday 12 August 2023
type here...
Search

Ecuador Arrests 6 in Presidential Candidate Assassination

South AmericaEcuador
Avatar photo
By VOA NEWS
Paying the bills

Latest

First ferry trip between Costa Rica and El Salvador arrived on Friday

QCOSTARICA -- A new short-distance maritime route began this...
Read more

Ecuador Arrests 6 in Presidential Candidate Assassination

Q24N (VOA) Ecuador has arrested six Colombian nationals in...
Read more

Colombia Prosecutors Confirm Arrest of Father of 2 Of 4 Children Lost 40 Days in Jungle

Q24N (VOA) BOGOTA, COLOMBIA — The father of two...
Read more

IDB gives Costa Rica US$20 million to help support migrants

QCOSTARICA -- The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) approved to...
Read more

United States and Costa Rica Together for Puntarenas!

QCOSTARICA -- The Embassy of the United States announces...
Read more

The Pros and Cons of Working From Home

The height of the pandemic forced us to alter...
Read more

Take care of purchase decisions and indebtedness in the face of the fluctuating dollar exchange

QCOSTARICA -- In recent weeks, unusual volatility has been...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢534.2 BUY

¢540.63 SELL

12 August 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

Q24N (VOA) Ecuador has arrested six Colombian nationals in connection with the assassination Wednesday of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.

People run after presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was shot and killed after a campaign rally outside a school in Quito, Ecuador, Aug. 9, 2023. AP Photo

Another suspect, also Colombian, died from wounds sustained in a shootout with police.

Villavicencio, known for speaking out against drug cartels, had reported that he had received death threats.

- Advertisement -

“The national police now have the first arrests of the alleged material authors of this abominable event and will employ all of their operative and investigative capacity to discover the motive of this crime and its intellectual authors,” Interior Minister Juan Zapata said.

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso said the killing would not stop Ecuador from holding the presidential vote Aug. 20.

Lasso has asked for FBI help in the investigation of the shooting of Villavicencio. An FBI delegation is expected to arrive in the country soon.

Some information for this report came from Reuters and The Associated Press.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleColombia Prosecutors Confirm Arrest of Father of 2 Of 4 Children Lost 40 Days in Jungle
Next articleFirst ferry trip between Costa Rica and El Salvador arrived on Friday
Avatar photo
VOA NEWShttps://www.voanews.com

Related Articles

Avianca inaugurates new flight between Costa Rica and Argentina

QCOSTARICA - Avianca Airline’s inaugural flight from San José, Costa Rica...
Read more

Avianca Announces Seven New Routes As It Continues Rapid Growth

Q TRAVEL (Routes) The strongest air network in Colombia and one...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Trends

The Influence of Color Psychology: Eliciting Emotions with Video Color Correction

Colors hold a profound influence on our lives, shaping...
National

Nicaraguan labor represents 16 % of the labor market in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA (EFE) Nicaraguan labor represents 16% of the labor...
Paying the bills
%d bloggers like this: