First ferry trip between Costa Rica and El Salvador arrived on Friday

QCOSTARICA — A new short-distance maritime route began this Friday between Costa Rica and El Salvador, in what the business sector considers a historic milestone in strengthening trade facilitation, trade relations, and the regional logistics chain.

“This project adds to the efforts we are making to improve the country’s competitiveness, by becoming a logistics alternative that will reduce land transport times for goods in the region, going from 5 days to 18 hours on average,” said Manuel Tovar, Costa Rica’s Minister of Foreign Trade.

It is expected that the ferry between Puerto Caldera, in Puntarenas, Costa Rica, and Puerto de La Unión, in El Salvador, will be able to mobilize at least 400 trucks per week between both countries.

The service will be provided Mondays and Thursdays from El Salvador and Tuesdays and Fridays from Costa Rica.

“The launch of the ferry between El Salvador and Costa Rica is a great step towards facilitating trade and increasing the competitiveness of the Central American region,” said María Luisa Hayem, El Salvador’s Minister of Economy.

