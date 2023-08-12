Saturday 12 August 2023
type here...
Search

First ferry trip between Costa Rica and El Salvador arrived on Friday

It is expected that the ferry between Puerto Caldera and Puerto de La Unión will be able to mobilize at least 400 trucks per week between both countries

NationalRedaqted
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

First ferry trip between Costa Rica and El Salvador arrived on Friday

QCOSTARICA -- A new short-distance maritime route began this...
Read more

Ecuador Arrests 6 in Presidential Candidate Assassination

Q24N (VOA) Ecuador has arrested six Colombian nationals in...
Read more

Colombia Prosecutors Confirm Arrest of Father of 2 Of 4 Children Lost 40 Days in Jungle

Q24N (VOA) BOGOTA, COLOMBIA — The father of two...
Read more

IDB gives Costa Rica US$20 million to help support migrants

QCOSTARICA -- The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) approved to...
Read more

United States and Costa Rica Together for Puntarenas!

QCOSTARICA -- The Embassy of the United States announces...
Read more

The Pros and Cons of Working From Home

The height of the pandemic forced us to alter...
Read more

Take care of purchase decisions and indebtedness in the face of the fluctuating dollar exchange

QCOSTARICA -- In recent weeks, unusual volatility has been...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢534.2 BUY

¢540.63 SELL

12 August 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA — A new short-distance maritime route began this Friday between Costa Rica and El Salvador, in what the business sector considers a historic milestone in strengthening trade facilitation, trade relations, and the regional logistics chain.

“This project adds to the efforts we are making to improve the country’s competitiveness, by becoming a logistics alternative that will reduce land transport times for goods in the region, going from 5 days to 18 hours on average,” said Manuel Tovar, Costa Rica’s Minister of Foreign Trade.

- Advertisement -

It is expected that the ferry between Puerto Caldera, in Puntarenas, Costa Rica, and Puerto de La Unión, in El Salvador, will be able to mobilize at least 400 trucks per week between both countries.

The service will be provided Mondays and Thursdays from El Salvador and Tuesdays and Fridays from Costa Rica.

“The launch of the ferry between El Salvador and Costa Rica is a great step towards facilitating trade and increasing the competitiveness of the Central American region,” said María Luisa Hayem, El Salvador’s Minister of Economy.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleEcuador Arrests 6 in Presidential Candidate Assassination
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

IDB gives Costa Rica US$20 million to help support migrants

QCOSTARICA -- The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) approved to grant US$20...
Read more

The first trip of cargo ferry between El Salvador and Costa Rica will arrive today

QCOSTARICA -- The long-awaited cargo ferry between El Salvador and Costa...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

First ferry trip between Costa Rica and El Salvador arrived on Friday

QCOSTARICA -- A new short-distance maritime route began this...
Economy

80% of businesses on the Guanacaste coast are by foreigners

QCOSTARICA -- According to data from the Instituto Nacional...
Paying the bills
%d bloggers like this: