Eggs expensive? Increase in demand and rise in cost of animal feed triggers high price of eggs in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA – If you have been at the supermarket or a farmer’s fair (feria in Spanish) this past week, you will have surely found eggs more expensive than the week before.

The price study of the Consejo Nacional de la Producción (CNP) – National Production Council, revealed an increase of up to 10% in the kilo of eggs, reaching ¢3,000 colones a kilo in supermarkets, a little less, at the ferias, depending on the brand.

William Cardoza, Executive Director of the Director Ejecutivo de la Cámara Nacional de Avicultores (CANAVI) – National Chamber of Poultry Farmers, explained that the factors behind the higher prices are an increase in the demand for the product and an increase in the cost of animal feed.

Egg-laying hens usually follow a diet mostly made up of yellow corn. This grain suffered a price increase.



In addition, producers assure that they are now competing with the smuggled egg market in the country, and illicit trade that enters through the southern border with Panama.

According to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), eggs in Costa Rica had a 28% increase in price during the year 2022.

