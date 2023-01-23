Prepare yourself, IMN forecasts quite windy start to the week

QCOSTARICA – The national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN), is forecasting a fairly windy start to the week in much of the country.

Windy conditions will favor cool temperatures.

A coat, jacket or heavy sweater is recommended, especially at night in the Central Valley and mountainous areas. Not so much for the beach areas, as the cooler temperatures won’t be so noticeable.

For example, Sunday the minimum temperature of 0.8°C (33.4°F) – that’s almost freezing – was recorded in Cerro Chirripó. And in Cerro de la Muerte it was 2.9°C (37.2°F).

Daniel Poleo, IMN specialist, said to expect rains in the Caribbean and the North Zone.

What is the recommendations to avoid incidents due to gusts of wind?

Take cover next to a building or under a shelter

Stand clear of roadways as a gust may blow you into the path of an oncoming vehicle

Use handrails where available on outdoor walkways and avoid other elevated areas such as roofs without adequate railing.

Watch for flying debris. Tree limbs may break and street signs may become loose during strong wind gusts. Keep an eye toward nearby balconies for loose objects that may fall.

Due to the rainy conditions, the MOPT closed on Saturday Ruta 32, which connects San José with Limón, due to a landslide; However, the passage through the road has already been enabled and constant monitoring will be maintained in the area.

The official weather forecast for this Monday, January 23, 2023:

This week the country will have a gradual increase in the trade winds as a result of an increase in atmospheric pressure and a cold push. During the morning of this Monday, there will be rains in the Caribbean region and North Zone, particularly in the mountainous sectors; in the afternoon there will begin to be an increase in the trade winds and will favor very little rainfall in the Pacific and Central Valley.

Get the latest national weather conditions (in English) here.

