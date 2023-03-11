Eight out of ten in Costa Rica take into account social networks where to eat out

QCOSTARICA – One in eight (78%) of people in Costa Ricans take into account what they see on social networks to decide which restaurant to visit, while 53% value the recommendations of their friends or relatives.

This is revealed by a survey by the Universidad de Costa Rica (UCR) – University of Costa – that was applied in the Metropolitan Area and in the Central Pacific.

The investigation determined that the dishes preferred by most are the casado, gallo pinto, ceviche, and chifrijo. In addition, it established that, on average, consumers are willing to invest between ¢10,000 and ¢30,000 to eat out.

Daniela Arroyo, a UCR researcher, mentioned that the population’s interest in eating out was also evaluated.

The survey took into account the criteria of 1,000 people through a face-to-face interview and also an analysis of more than 40,000 comments on social networks.

