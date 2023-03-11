Saturday 11 March 2023
type here...
Search

Eight out of ten in Costa Rica take into account social networks where to eat out

The casado and chifrijo are among the typical dish in Costa Rica

BusinessConsumptionRedaqted
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Eight out of ten in Costa Rica take into account social networks where to eat out

QCOSTARICA - One in eight (78%) of people in...
Read more

Cadexco survey reveals layoffs due to exchange rate impact

QCOSTARICA - A survey carried out by the Cámara...
Read more

What happens to your body on a long-haul flight?

(Q24N) If crowded airports are a sign, Australians are...
Read more

Drop of ¢9 in recharging rate per minute for electric vehicles

QCOSTARICA - While gasoline prices saw a hike in...
Read more

Dollar remains at the lowest levels: can companies take measures to avoid the impact of the exchange rate?

QCOSTARICA - What can businesses do in Costa Rica...
Read more

Guanacaste Airport received a 100% crewed flight by female personnel

QCOSTARICA - On Wednesday, March 8, in celebration of...
Read more

Costa Rica to benefit from legal insecurity in Nicaragua?

QCOSTARICA - Overnight and thanks to the legal insecurity...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢545.13 Buy

¢552.12 Sell

11 March 2023 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – One in eight (78%) of people in Costa Ricans take into account what they see on social networks to decide which restaurant to visit, while 53% value the recommendations of their friends or relatives.

This is revealed by a survey by the Universidad de Costa Rica (UCR) – University of Costa – that was applied in the Metropolitan Area and in the Central Pacific.

- Advertisement -

The investigation determined that the dishes preferred by most are the casado, gallo pinto, ceviche, and chifrijo. In addition, it established that, on average, consumers are willing to invest between ¢10,000 and ¢30,000 to eat out.

Daniela Arroyo, a UCR researcher, mentioned that the population’s interest in eating out was also evaluated.

The survey took into account the criteria of 1,000 people through a face-to-face interview and also an analysis of more than 40,000 comments on social networks.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleCadexco survey reveals layoffs due to exchange rate impact
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Costa Rica to benefit from legal insecurity in Nicaragua?

QCOSTARICA - Overnight and thanks to the legal insecurity in Nicaragua...
Read more

Costa Rica hosts for the first time one of the most influential events in the aviation industry

QCOSTARICA - 'Airport Day', one of the most internationally recognized aeronautical...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

Costa Rica’s “machista culture” does not tolerate electing new woman president

QCOSTARICA - As long as a "machista culture"  persists...
National

MOPT minister analyzing plan to prevent double RTV inspection for this year

QCOSTARICA - Vehicles with extensions for vehicular inspection (RTV)...
Paying the bills