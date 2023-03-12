RECOPE announces a reduction of fuel prices

QCOSTARICA – The drop in the dollar exchange rate and the lower international prices of fuel will benefit the pockets of consumers in Costa Rica with a drop in fuel prices announced the State refinery (that refines nothing) in its monthly request to the regulatory authority, the Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos (ARESEP).

The proposed drop is ¢18 colones for a liter of super gasoline, ¢72 for regular and ¢69 for diesel.

With this reduction, when approved, the price of a liter of super would go from the current ¢777 to ¢759, regular from ¢756 to ¢684, and diesel from ¢717 to ¢648.

Gasoline prices in Costa Rica set by the ARESEP, typically with a request and information provided by the RECOPE not later than the second Friday of the month. The ARESEP then has 15 days maximum to respond, to which the prices are published in La Gaceta (not more than 5 days), to which a day later would be applied at all fuel pumps across the country.

