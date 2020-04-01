The Minister of Health, Daniel Salas announced Tuesday that three new private laboratories have been authorized to carry out the COVID-19 test in the country.

The three new are: Echandi Laboratories, Hospital La Católica and Hospital CIMA.

Last week, LABIN laboratories, Hospital Clínica Bíblica, Laboratorio Páez, Laboratorios San José and Hospital Metropolitano, were authorized, bringing the total to eight.

Similarly, the State hospitals, San Juan de Dios, Mexico, Nacional de Niños, the INCIENSA, the Laboratorio Clínico and Blood Bank of the University of Costa Rica that perform the COVID-19 test at a public level.

As of March 30, there 347 people have tested positive for COVID-19: 167 women and 180 men, of which 320 are Costa Ricans 27 foreigners, with an age range between one year and 87.

The positive cases are registered in 52 of the 82 cantons of the seven provinces. By age there are 333 adults (24 of whom are seniors) and 14 minors.

15 people positive for COVID-19 are hospitalized, 8 of them in intensive care, the latter aged between 36 and 69.