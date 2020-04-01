Father Uses 10-year-old Son As Driver

An act of total irresponsibility. Officials of the Air Surveillance unit of the Fuerza Publica (national police), in the area of the Tobia Bolaños airport in Pavas, noticed a vehicle driven by a minor that turned to be 10 years old.

Inside the vehicle were the boy’s father and grandfather who apparently were using the boy as their driver.

When questioned for the senseless act, the father, surnamed Rocha, and the grandfather, surnamed Valverde, told the officers they had nothing to say.

The Policia de Transito (traffic police) and the Patronato Nacional de la Infancia (PANI) – child welfare agency – were called in to for the respective processes, reported Diario Extra.