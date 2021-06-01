Tuesday 1 June 2021
type here...
Central AmericaEl Salvador

El Salvador court to free woman given 30 years for suspected abortion

by Q24N
6

Q24N (Reuters) A court in El Salvador has ordered the release of a young woman sentenced to 30 years in prison for homicide following the death of her unborn child in 2012, authorities said on Monday.

Women hold placards that read, “The defenders. We are with Sara” and “Freedom for Sara” as Sara Rogel, who was sentenced to 30 years in prison for a suspected abortion, attends a hearing in Cojutepeque, El Salvador May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Sara Rogel was arrested in October 2012 after going to a hospital with bleeding injuries caused by what she said was a fall while carrying out chores at home. Then a 22-year-old student, Rogel was prosecuted and sentenced for killing her unborn daughter.

- Advertisement -

Salvadoran law applies one of the world’s strictest bans on abortion with no exceptions made for rape, incest or when the mother’s life is at risk.

More than eight years after Rogel was incarcerated, a judge for the Cojutepeque prison in eastern El Salvador granted her early release after accepting an appeal for pardon from her lawyers, said Ulises Marinero, chief spokesman for the courts.

Relatives of Sara Rogel, who was sentenced to 30 years in prison for a suspected abortion, are comforted by her lawyers after she attended a hearing in Cojutepeque, El Salvador May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Rogel will continue, however, to be held in custody because the prosecution still has five days to appeal the decision.

- Advertisement -

“We feel the ruling is very satisfactory due to the effort we’ve made to free all these women who have been criminalized for having had an obstetrical emergency like Sara,” her defense attorney Abigail Cortez told Reuters.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleDeal or No Deal (Deal Made) Lives on in the Realms of Online Bingo
Next articleIs it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

Guide to the COVID Travel Restrictions for Central America

QCOSTARICA - A country-by-country guide to the current Covid travel restrictions...
Read more

Salvadorans take to the streets to stop the start of the Bukele dictatorship

Q24N - The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, announced on...
Read more

MOST READ

Help My Business Get Noticed… Please!

Reports

US still offers hope to Latin Americans fleeing violence

Q Costa Rica -
Q REPORTS - "Work, work, work!" That's the first thing Cesar Moncado thinks about when he wakes up in the morning. "That's the most...
Argentina

What is Alberto Fernández looking for with his rude and decadent dictatorship?

Q24N -
Q24N - Mauricio Macri spent the four years in office neglecting his electorate and trying to ingratiate himself with a public that would never...
Coronavirus

Could a simple pill beat COVID-19? Pfizer is giving it a go

Q Costa Rica -
While the focus has been largely on vaccines, you might have also heard Pfizer is trialling a pill to treat COVID-19. It almost sounds too...
Infrastructure

Costa Rica’s electric train ‘more political than a public transport solution’

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica’s US$1.55 billion dollar electric train project has finally reached the tendering stage with President Carlos Alvarado determined to leave his...
Trends

Value of Tertiary Education in 2021: 4 Things That Have Changed 

Carter Maddox -
Some trends would last forever. Some trends are about to change. Back in the day, you were expected to find a job as soon...
Health

CCSS will test anyone who has mild symptoms for covid-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Feeling under the weather, have a cough or runny nose, fatigued, weak, nauseous, vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty breathing? Or suspect you may have...
Health

Demographer assures that Costa Rica reached peak of pandemic wave, but calls for caution

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Have we already reached the peak of this wave of covid-19? Demographer and public health worker Luis Rosero assures that it is. However,...
Health

One more week of “odds” and “evens”

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, announced this Friday afternoon that current vehicle restriction with alternation between odd and even plates throughout...
Rico's Digest

Opinion: “COVIDIOTAS” deserved to enter the dictionary

Rico -
RICO'S DIGEST  - It is not necessary to wear yourself out in calling them irresponsible, dehumanized, stupid. Noting them as COVIDIOTAS (COVIDIOTS) is more...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.