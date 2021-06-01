Deal or No Deal (Deal Made) Lives on in the Realms of Online Bingo

Deal or No Deal is one of the most famous game shows in the world. Starting as Miljoenenjacht on Dutch television in 2000, it spread to over 80 countries, and while its name often changed, the game was very much the same.

Incredibly simple and inherently suspenseful, contestants would stand at a podium with the host, pick boxes to get rid of and decide to accept or reject the deals offered by the banker at set intervals. Now, however, very few Deal or No Deal shows are on air, but fans can still enjoy the action in its new form: as Deal or No Deal Bingo.

Combining the thrills of Deal or No Deal with Bingo

The game show got its excitement from random reveals and huge celebrations for jackpot wins, which is exactly what the Deal or No Deal bingo game online from Betfair encapsulates. Not only is there a classic 75-ball version of the bingo-game show hybrid, but there’s also the jackpot-toting 90-ball version.

This popular form of bingo is derived from the British form of the show that ran for 11 years with Noel Edmonds, with red boxes to open and huge prizes. It infuses the bingo card and numbered balls format with the prize box format of the show. The two are very distinct games, but Deal or No Deal expertly draws the best from both of the gambling-centric forms of entertainment.

It speaks volumes both to the quality and thrills of the bingo game as it does the popularity of the game show that Deal or No Deal continues to stand as one of the most played bingo games around. It’s up there with Jackpots Drop, Rainbow Riches, and Age of the Gods Bingo on the same platform. Better yet for fans of the format, though, is that the 90-ball Deal or No Deal Multiplier game has also just arrived.

A grand legacy that touched nations around the world

Few game shows have earned the global coverage and adaptations as Deal or No Deal has and continues to in some nations. In Costa Rica, the show was called Trato Hencho (Deal Made). Having first aired in 2012, TV audiences became enthralled with the case openings to see if anyone would win the ₡25 million jackpot. It was even reported by ContactoCR that its second season renewal came with new ways for viewers to play along.

In some parts of the world, such as in Great Britain, the boxes or cases were opened by friends and family of the central participant. However, in Costa Rica and other places like the United States, designated case and box models were brought in, with some future celebrities taking part. As it turns out, the future Duchess of Sussex, Megan Markle, was on the show in the US, as was Chrissy Teigen, Hayley Marie Norman, and Donna Feldman.

Now, there are only a handful of countries that continue to run their version of Deal or No Deal, including Brazil, Uruguay, El Salvador, Greece, France, Kazakhstan, and the country that forged the show in the first place, the Netherlands.

Still, anyone who wants to feel the thrills of the box reveals again can do so on a range of Deal or No Deal Bingo games online.