Monday, 6 July 2020
Central AmericaEl Salvador

El Salvador: Hotels at Risk of Bankruptcy

Managers of the Salvadoran Association of Small Hotels of El Salvador (Hopes) claim that hotels and the tourism sector were among the first to receive the economic impact of the crisis resulting from the health emergency, and will be among the last to recover.

Leonor Castellanos, president of Hopes, told Elmundo.sv that the situation is severe, as there will be companies that will go bankrupt because “… Most of us are small businessmen and we have been surviving for a long time, if we had been a strong area in tourism in El Salvador this would be the time to survive.”

Castellanos added that “… A part of the hotel sector is working with the Government as Covid-19 Containment Centers, the conditions are not the best for those who are participating in the plan, but at least it will allow them to capture something. The Executive cancels $23.60 per room, a rate that includes three meals, laundry services, plus air conditioning and TV service, a figure that is not enough.”

For the entrepreneur, the government must articulate a rescue plan for the sector. This proposal coincides with that put forward days ago by the Salvadoran Association of Tour Operators (Asotur).

